Non-alcoholic drink sales on the rise, leading Tampa Bay bars to include mocktails
Non-alcoholic drink sales are on the rise, leading to a new push to both produce and buy non-alcoholic drinks as many opt out of the traditional cocktail or beer. According to NWSR Drinks Market Analysis, non-alcoholic drink sales rose 25% in 2022. Those numbers are expected to continue to grow in the next few years. “It’s moved into more of a lifestyle movement where it has become socially acceptable for people to really choose to drink on some occasions and not drink on some occasions," Brandy Rand with NWSR said.