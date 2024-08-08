Nolan Schanuel's RBI single
Nolan Schanuel rips a single to right field, plating Michael Stefanic to put the Angels ahead 2-1 in the 3rd
Nolan Schanuel rips a single to right field, plating Michael Stefanic to put the Angels ahead 2-1 in the 3rd
Between some huge moments at the Stade de France to Stephen Curry's comeback win for Team USA, Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided some incredible photos.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USWNT ahead of their gold medal game against Brazil. They then bring on Gotham FC players, and stars of reality docuseries Offseason FC, Midge Purce and Taylor Smith to discuss the show as well as preview the men’s gold medal game between Spain and France.
Grant Holloway had won everything there is to win as a superstar hurdler except this, an Olympic final, a gold medal on the grandest stage in sport. Until now.
Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in the women’s long jump here at the 2024 Olympics on a jam-packed Thursday night of track and field.
Lyles took the bronze.
Wilson is the youngest male ever to make the U.S. Olympic track & field team.
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Baxter was the team's second-leading rusher in 2023 and took over as the top back following Jonathon Brooks' knee injury.
Justin Fields has a big opportunity in the Steelers' preseason opener.
Russell Wilson sits as the Steelers' QB1. For now.
Thomas looked like a rising star for the Cowboys, until his relationship with the team went sour.
Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng lost 2-0 to Switzerland's Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner on Tuesday, eliminating the remaining American women from the tournament.
The offseason of conference realignment also means you'll need to recalibrate some of your football viewing habits.
The deal is reportedly worth over $1 million a year for five years.
Judon made it known earlier in the camp that he was unhappy with his contract and wanted to have it be restructured.
Allman's throw of 69.50 was almost two meters better than anyone else in the field.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Dominate your drafts with these 2024 fantasy football rankings from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' and this time we dive deep into our latest staff mock: A 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest observations for the draft. Both found interesting trends in rounds 2-4 and identified a steep cliff for one position after the sixth round.