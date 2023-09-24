Nolan Jones' solo home run (18)
Nolan Jones hits a solo home run to center field, increasing the Rockies' lead with a score of 3-1 in the top of the 6th inning
Nolan Jones hits a solo home run to center field, increasing the Rockies' lead with a score of 3-1 in the top of the 6th inning
George Springer hit a unique home run and made some huge defensive plays on Sunday versus the Rays.
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a three-run homer and a walk-off single that capped a two-run ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Saturday after the Rays wasted a five-run lead. Rays prospect Junior Caminero made his big league debut at 20 years, 80 days and went 1 for 4 with a walk. He beat out what would have been an inning-ending, double-play grounder in the ninth — the initial out call by first base umpire Alex Tosi was reversed in a video review. Lowe
Deion Sanders called Colorado's loss to Oregon a "butt-kicking," but said teams better beat the Buffs now, because "this is the worst we're gonna be."
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays got a big win, while the Tampa Bay Rays lost more than a game. Chris Bassitt became the American League's second 15-game winner and the Blue Jays beat the Rays 6-2 on Friday night in a matchup of teams holding the top two AL wild-card positions. Bassitt (15-8) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings. He tied Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin for the AL lead in wins. “Kind of typical him, you know?” Blue Jays manager John Schn
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross reached out to Derek Shelton on Friday night after the Pittsburgh skipper took exception to Ross' description of the Pirates. The contending Cubs dropped two of three in a series against Pittsburgh this week. Following the Pirates' 8-6 win on Thursday at Wrigley Field, Ross said: “That’s not a good team that just took two out of three from us — or not our caliber team, I believe.” Shelton called Ross’ comment “ unfortunate.” “I texted Shelton last n
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
The NFL notebook for Week 3 takes a closer look at Justin Fields, Jerry Jones' stance on grass vs. turf, breakout rookie Puka Nacua and more.
In the video, multiple players are seen walking over the logo at the center of the field in Autzen Stadium.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers have talked all season about being resilient. There have been all of those injuries to their All-Stars, the loss of two starting pitchers with multiple Cy Young Awards and a late-season slide that knocked them out of first place. After all of that, they are back on top in the AL West, for the first time in September and with nine games left in the regular season., Seager got the Rangers started with his 32nd homer and rookie Evan Carter
The MMA community reacted to Mateusz Gamrot's unfortunate injury win over Rafael Fiziev in the UFC Fight Night 228 main event.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb is believed to have suffered only a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee, an injury that should not be career-threatening, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday. The full extent of Chubb’s injury won’t be known until he has surgery, said the person, who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. ESPN was first to report Chubb’s initial diagno
Both sides won two of the Saturday morning foursomes before the home side took the fourballs session 3-1.
CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foligno texted and called Connor Bedard over the summer, and the veteran had the rookie over to his home. It was a full-circle moment for Foligno ahead of his 17th NHL season. “It brings me back to when I was 19 and I came into the team and I had some really cool older guys to play with,” he said, "like (Daniel) Alfredsson, Mike Fisher and Wade Redden, and the list goes on. I remember going over to Alfie's house and his four kids, I think I had more in common with them than I
TORONTO — And the beat goes on for Wynton McManis and the Toronto Argonauts. McManis returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown and narrowly missed scoring on another as Toronto defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 29-14 on Saturday night to sweep the season series. McManis's pick-six came in the first half. He had a 50-yard return in the third quarter to Hamilton's two-yard line. McManis turned 29 on Wednesday and said two interception return TDs "would've been icing on the cake." "I'm a lit
VANCOUVER — Twice Frenchman Gael Monfils came to Felix Auger-Aliassime's side of the court to remonstrate with him during their Laver Cup match. Twice Auger-Aliassime ignored the taunts from his opponent. "At the end of the day, the goal is to get through and win," said Auger-Aliassime about the confrontation. "I take all matches seriously and want to compete and win and have fun doing it." Auger-Aliassime beat Monfils 6-4, 6-3 as Team World won the first three singles matches of the internation
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and new coach Reba McEntire cover the Eagles classic ahead of the Season 24 premiere
It's rare for an NHL team to go from missing the postseason to winning it all, but the Golden Knights just showed it can be done.