Nolan Arenado's three-run HR (7)
Nolan Arenado slugs a three-run homer to left field, giving the Cardinals a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
The Indiana State outfielder rightfully was No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter's Top Ten for his bonkers base-running maneuver.
Not many people would have predicted Yusei Kikuchi having a better ERA than Alek Manoah through 40 games.
The Dodgers have made the playoffs 10 years in a row, and made a major statement beating the rival Padres five times in six games.
An image of a white woman flipping Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane the bird from behind the protective glass of a hockey rink went viral on May 7. It sparked the creation of a meme dubbed “Kane vs. Karen” by a social media user on Reddit. “Karen” has become a popular term used to identify white women who weaponize their whiteness to either shift attention away from their racist behaviour or insight racial violence.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was to spend the night in the hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. “He's under observation at a local hospital,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Phillies' 7-4 win. “He's undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We'll know more in the morning.” Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the back right side of
If Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is let go after another premature playoff exit, who would be the best option to replace him?
Harper and Bird were both ejected from the game.
TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. With Toronto trailing 5-4, Vladimir Guerrero thought he tied the game to begin the ninth, pumping his fist as he watched his deep drive to right, but Guerrero was held to a single when the ball hit the wall. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs before Jansen singled to left field off Raisel Iglesias (1-1), driving
Everything you need to know from the Maple Leafs end-of-season media availabilities.
The pair are vying for favouritism ahead of the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
Andrew Richardson – the British coach who steered Emma Raducanu to the US Open title – has revealed that he was let go via a brief phone call from Raducanu's agent a couple of weeks later.
TORONTO — Kyle Dubas has made plenty of high-profile moves in his time with the Maple Leafs. From big-money signings to blockbuster trades to firing a Stanley Cup-winning coach, he's been at the centre of the action since being elevated to the general manager's role in Toronto five years ago. His next decision will have a major impact on both himself — and the direction of the organization. Dubas said Monday as the team reflected on its second-round playoff exit that he needs time to figure out
DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was ejected from Sunday's game against Colorado after charging at the Rockies’ dugout following the last out of the top of the seventh inning, setting off an altercation that cleared both teams’ benches and bullpens. Harper appeared to respond to Colorado reliever Jake Bird, who clapped a hand against his glove and said something toward the Philadelphia dugout. Harper was initially restrained by Rockies catcher Elias Díaz, then Phillies third
The tragic death of 21-year-old Shalie Lipp hit UFC president Dana White hard when he learned that she'd been writing about him in her journal.
Feltner was discharged from the hospital Sunday after taking a 92.7 mile per hour line drive to the head
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his top waiver wire suggestions for the start of Week 7, headlined by another touted prospect getting the call-up.
Michael Bisping doesn't want to hear anyone talking trash about Anthony Smith after UFC on ABC 4.
No one wants to see the Toronto Maple Leafs stick to the status quo after their playoff exit, but rash decisions could be as damaging as inaction.
EDMONTON — A lone Vegas Golden Knights fan could be heard as Edmonton's Rogers Place descended into silence Sunday. “Skinn-errrr, Skinn-errrr,” was the one-man chant. Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was the target from somewhere in the upper bowl. Perhaps it was a disgruntled Oilers fan. Skinner was replaced by Jack Campbell before the third period of Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Vegas took the best-of-seven playoff series four games to two to advance to the Western Confere
Matt Brown responds to Conor McGregor's interest in breaking his record.