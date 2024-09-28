Nolan Arenado's RBI single
Nolan Arenado gets the Cardinals on the board early with an RBI single to left in the top of the 1st
Nolan Arenado gets the Cardinals on the board early with an RBI single to left in the top of the 1st
The 2024 Cardinals were average in run prevention and below average in run production.
Beyond founding the 50/50 club, the Dodgers' star has put together arguably the best season ever by a leadoff hitter and the best ever by a DH.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.
The 2024 White Sox have recorded the most losses since 1900.
We've now had back-to-back session sweeps for the first time in Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup history.
After the U.S. Team's opening-round sweep, we've suddenly got a battle in Quebec.
Parsons and Lawrence were both injured during the 20-15 win over the Giants on Thursday night.
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is turning back to quarterback Payton Thorne, whom he benched after the Tigers' first three games.
With the White Sox losing their 121st game, let's take a look back at what just might be the worst season in baseball history.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's starting lineup.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
In today's edition:The Athletics say goodbye, the WNBA's unsung superstar, setting the stage for MLB's final weekend, Super Bowl trivia, and more.
Dallas avoided its third straight loss on Thursday night.
The LPGA wants in on the Caitlin Clark experience.
"Tanner just seems to keep getting better and better each time out,” manager Stephen Vogt said of the anchor of his rotation.
The Americans pulled off just the third opening round sweep at the Presidents Cup in history on Thursday afternoon in Quebec.
The Mariners have one of the best rotations in baseball, but their offense left a lot to be desired this year.
Christian and Alexis react to the US Open Cup Final. Then Christian and Alexis bring on streamer Kacey Anderson to chat the release of EA Sports FC 25. Later, Christian and Alexis react to Manchester United’s shocking draw vs. FC Twente.
The Yankees slugger is finishing the season hot.
“I just felt like I was throwing mud at the wall all year and could not find anything that would stick.”