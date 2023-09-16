Nolan Arenado's RBI single
Nolan Arenado rips an RBI single to left field, narrowing the Phillies' lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the 3rd
The Blue Jays drew another small crowd against the Rangers on Wednesday, but the fans that were in attendance made their voices heard.
The Blue Jays have lost the confidence and affection of their fan base with an underachieving squad that simply hasn't been fun to watch.
An 80-minute due to early morning fog caused problems later on at the BMW PGA Championship.
USA Basketball is back atop the FIBA men’s world rankings, even after failing to medal at the World Cup. The Americans flipped spots with Spain for No. 1 in the world in the updated rankings that were released Friday, reclaiming the top spot that they lost late last year. Spain is now No. 2, and World Cup champion Germany soared eight spots to No. 3 on the world list — the best in that program's history. It's certainly possible now that the Americans will keep the top spot leading into the Paris
Alex Rodriguez enjoyed "Queen for a Day" status during a visit to DEA offices.
Dana White says it's inevitable that Conor McGregor's drive was going to dip once he made a lot of money.
“Bill is all about football and very busy now. He doesn’t want a lot of public attention on this," a source tells PEOPLE
Helmut Marko referred to the Mexican’s background when discussing his inconsistent form this season.
TORONTO — Hard-throwing pitcher Nate Pearson was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. The righty was active for Friday's game against the visiting Boston Red Sox. Right-handed reliever Bowden Francis was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons in a corresponding move. Pearson has a 5-2 record with a 5.18 earned-run average and 41 strikeouts over 40 innings this season. Francis has one win with a 1.73 ERA over 36 1/3 innings pitched and 35 strikeouts. Toronto si
The former Patriots stars, who won three Super Bowls together, also reunited for a hilarious NFL Kickoff campaign alongside other retired players
It was fun in 1992 with the Michael Jordan 'Dream Team,' but now that professional players are so meh about it, I'd rather see college players represent us.
Not even first-round NHL draft picks are immune to the perils of airline travel.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who welcomed her second baby over the summer, never officially retired from tennis
The Oilers have yet to reach the mountaintop in the Connor McDavid era, but there are plenty of players doing their part.
Prince Harry might be celebrating his birthday on Friday, but ahead of the big day he and wife Meghan Markle made sure to treat their Archewell staff members.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram Stories Thursday night that he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. The post includes a picture of a smiling Rodgers in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised. Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career.
The Eagles produced 259 rushing yards in the Week 2 victory over the Vikings. Here are the winners and losers from Thursday night.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae and left the game on Friday night. Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz raised his glove in an effort to catch it. The glove didn't make it in time. The ball hit Misiewicz in the face and rolled into right field. The 28-year-old Misiewicz laid on the ground for several minut
Lionel Messi is healthy, but how much he will play vs. Atlanta United remains a mystery.