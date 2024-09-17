Nolan Arenado's RBI single
Nolan Arenado singles to center field in the bottom of the 4th inning to score Alec Burleson and make it 1-0 Cardinals
A.J. Brown was downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Christian and Alexis react to Arsenal’s big win in the North London Derby. Then Christian and Alexis welcome on Wiso Vasquez and Amelia Lopez to chat MLS. Later, Christian and Alexis talk Trinity Rodman’s case to be the new face of the NWSL.
No. 17 Notre Dame lost two starting linemen, one on offense and defense, in their 66-7 win over Purdue.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers may miss Week 3's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe after suffering an abdominal injury versus UTSA.
In today's edition: Texas leapfrogs Georgia, NFL Sunday by the numbers, USA tops Europe at Solheim Cup, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The Panthers aren't waiting for Bryce Young to improve.
Isiah Pacheco has a fractured bone in his calf and will miss at least four weeks.
Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career in the opening two possessions of the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from Week 2's Sunday action.
If you want Williams to operate in structure, you have to provide the structure he can trust. That’s not what happened vs. the Texans, and it’s why he’s exiting Week 2 without a TD scored and a pair of ugly passing performances.
Houston's offense wasn't great against the Bears, but the defense came through.
The big-name rookie receivers of the 2024 NFL Draft showed out in a big way in Week 2. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts analyzes their performances.
This isn't exactly what everyone might've thought the Rodgers-led Jets offense would look like. But it's still early, and signs of building something are there.
Justin Jefferson, who hauled in a wild 97-yard touchdown catch in the first half, left the game early with a quad injury.
The 49ers turned over on downs near the Minnesota end zone, giving Darnold a chance to extend the lead with a beautiful touchdown pass.
A penalty in the red zone kept Detroit from scoring just before halftime, which proved costly in the 20-16 loss.
Texas takes over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll after the Longhorns' blowout of UTSA. Georgia drops to No. 2 after struggling to beat Kentucky.
Puka Nacua could be out until nearly midseason.
Cal was assessed two 15-yard penalties for objects on the field in its 31-10 win over San Diego State.
No. 1 Georgia struggled against a tough Kentucky defense, but got a 13–12 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.