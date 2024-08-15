Nolan Arenado's RBI single
Nolan Arenado bounces a run-scoring single to left, plating Alec Burleson to cut the Cardinals' deficit to 7-2 in the top of the 6th
Mbappé's goal helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Super Cup for the sixth time.
Analyst Andy Behrens previews the tight end position with one must-draft tight end, one sleeper and one fade in your 2024 fantasy football leagues.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
Wood appeared in five NFL games.
With Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe and Micah Bernard all back and healthy, the Utes should contend for the Big 12 title and factor into the College Football Playoff race.
Juan Soto has hit a lot of home runs in his relatively brief MLB career. But he had never done this.
White, who played nine minutes total in the NBA, has embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories and hateful language in his bid for Amy Klobuchar's Senate seat.
The Longhorns only have three scholarship running backs remaining.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
Jazz Chisholm injured his left elbow while sliding into home plate on Monday.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
The Dolphins jumped up five spots while the Buccaneers had a massive 12-spot jump from their 2023 ranking.
The card won't be available via a pack, but through a Topps promotional lottery.
Either Florida State or Clemson has won all but one ACC title since 2010. A rising Miami team and an improved NC State team are hoping to change that trend.
The Broncos enter 2024 with a ton of momentum after last season's late surge, which is why Yahoo Sports projects them to be the lone Group of Five team to make the playoff.
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts played right field in his return to the team Monday vs. the Brewers. He had played shortstop all season before fracturing his left hand.
The Red Sox center fielder's use of an anti-gay slur serves as a reminder that the cause to which Billy Bean dedicated the last decade of his life remains unfinished.
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was held out of Monday night's practice after reporting knee soreness. His status for Minnesota's second preseason game is uncertain.
The AP Top 25 and the coaches poll have matching top 10s and the same 25 teams in the rankings.
Of Team USA's 40 gold medals, 26 were won by women, who won more than half of USA's medals in an Olympics marked by historic gender parity.