Noise pollution: A not-so-silent killer?

The constant rumble of traffic and people brings cities to life. But is it also making us sick? The ill-effects of noise pollution are now well documented, with cities declaring open war on the not-so-silent killer. The Down to Earth team takes a closer look.

Clément Dargent lives in one of Paris's liveliest and trendiest neighbourhoods, the 10th arrondissement. Moving into a centrally located apartment seemed like a perfectly sensible idea, he recalls. Dargent and his young family had recently moved back to France from New York City and were excited to rekindle with the French capital. But life quickly became unbearable. The constant noise turned into an obsession, a form of "aggression", in Dargent's words.

With its uninterrupted flow of trucks, scooters, and motorbikes, the road the family lives on is one of Paris's noisiest. Dargent has made it its mission to fight against noise pollution, joining an association that campaigns against car and scooter traffic.

"Solutions exist," he claims, wishing that authorities were doing more to reduce noise in the French capital.

>> Sounding off: The hidden cost of noise pollution in France

A long-overlooked public health issue


