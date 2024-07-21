Noelvi Marte's solo homer (2)
Noelvi Marte crushes a solo homer to left field, his second of the season, putting the Reds up 1-0 in the top of the 2nd inning
Noelvi Marte crushes a solo homer to left field, his second of the season, putting the Reds up 1-0 in the top of the 2nd inning
Dalton Del Don has a quintet of hitters for fantasy baseball managers to consider adding.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Hauser's extension is the latest payday for the 2024 NBA champs, as a busy offseason gives the Celtics a projected $225 million payroll next season.
After trailing for most of the fight, Lucas Bahdi suddenly pulled out an incredible KO to keep his perfect record intact on Saturday night.
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Gray was the Nationals' lone All-Star representative last season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at all 30 teams’ needs going into the MLB trade deadline, as well as make their picks for this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Saban retired in January after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide.
The Jags will be looking fresh when Tom Coughlin is officially inducted into Pride of the Jaguars.
Here are 10 takeaways from the first-ever Yahoo Sports "EA Sports College Football" simulation.
Believe it or not, football is back! Well training camps are at least. As all 32 teams begin to open camp over the next two weeks we take a look at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered over the next month. Essentially, what you need to be paying attention to as a fantasy manager from practice reports. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest questions we have the WR and TE position heading into training camp season.
Tyson describes himself as a 'glory junkie' and a 'glutton for pain.'
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to defend their national title after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
A timeline for Irving's return wasn't made clear.
When you've won majors, you get to make the call on when to hang it up.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
For our final 'Flip the Script' pod of the summer we go out with a bang. Fantasy Points' Dr. Edwin Porras joins Matt Harmon on the pod to identify who this year's Breece Hall could be: A player coming off an injury that becomes a draft day gem. The two look at the top QBs, RBs and WRs coming off an injury riddled 2023 season that are primed to bounce back and out kick their current ADPs.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.