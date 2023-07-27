Noel G | KERN LIVING
Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with actor and motivational speaker Noel G about his humble beginnings in acting!
Sinéad O’Connor‘s death did not take place under suspicious circumstances, London police said in a statement Thursday. Metropolitan police said they responded to a report Wednesday of an unresponsive woman in a London home. When they arrived, the Grammy-winning singer and musician, 56, was dead and could not be revived, per CNN. “It is with […]
Jenner set the record straight during the season 3 finale of 'The Kardashians' after noting her fans' comments about her and Karanikolaou on social media
Ryan Reynolds has shared a cheeky throwback to his 2009 rom-com The Proposal in honour of co-star Sandra Bullock's 59th birthday.
Hogan's third engagement comes more than a year after he and Daily first began dating
Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock co-starred together in the 2009 rom-com "The Proposal" with Betty White, Mary Steenburgen, Malin Akerman and more
The Duchess of York shared her clever ways to get out of a conversation on her podcast
The rocker celebrated his special day with his youngest son
The Rolling Stones alum celebrated his milestone birthday with a bash at his West London home followed by an afterparty at nightclub Embargo Republica
'The Kardashians' star was photobombed as she tried to capture a photo of herself posing in a lake in a tiny black bikini
A video of the seemingly tense moment surfaced online this week
Spring is just beginning, but Dua Lipa just gave a summer fashion teaser while sending her greetings from paradise. The singer posed in a crochet Hello Kitty swimsuit in new shots shared to her Instagram
The singer and actress danced on top of a table as she celebrated her 54th birthday, as seen in a new photo
The 67-year-old actress then showed off her white platform boots with decapitated Barbie doll heads inside while speaking on the talk show "The View."
Kaulitz gave the supermodel an extra little squeeze as they strolled around Capri
Lynda Carter spent her birthday weekend enjoying quality time with her daughter
"I spent days online looking through Google Images at every little brown bear," the CNN host said
Marvel's Zoe Saldaña shares upsetting experience filming Pirates of the Caribbean.
The former Spice Girl has had a change of heart after saying she’d ‘rather’ die’ than wear the divisive footwear
The singer partied it up with Karol G during her friend Gomez's birthday party last weekend
‘She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to,’ says Menkes