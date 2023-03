Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns shifted some of the money they owe Deshaun Watson so they could spend more on players to help him. The Browns restructured the quarterback's record-setting $230 million contract to create salary-cap space ahead of NFL free agency, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday. The Browns always have had the ability to convert Watson's base salary ($46 million in 2023) to a signing bonus and created $36 million of room, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing any information.