Nobody holds 'brutal' police to account - Doreen Lawrence

Evening Standard

The Metropolitan Police has failed to change in the 30 years since the murder of her teenage son, Baroness Doreen Lawrence has told BBC News.Weeks after a landmark report found evidence of continuing systemic racism, Baroness Lawrence said officers can be "as brutal as they want" without being held to account.She told the BBC the findings of the Casey Review did not surprise her.