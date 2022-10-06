'Nobels don't change me', says two-time winner

STORY: "I must admit, I've been teased about this for a long a time because the click-chemistry was popular earlier, at least as popular as anything I've done," said Sharpless.

"So I expected something might happen but I knew it there were other people that are in line to win Nobel Prizes, so I think don't take it too seriously."

The field of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry has been harnessed to improve the targeting of cancer pharmaceuticals now being tested in clinical trials, along with a host of health, agricultural and industrial applications.

The other individuals are John Bardeen who won the Physics prize twice, Marie Curie, who won Physics and Chemistry, Linus Pauling who won Chemistry and Peace and Frederick Sanger who won the Chemistry prize twice.