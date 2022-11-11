Nobel laureate Nadia Murad: 'Sexual violence does not go away when war is over'

In 2014, Nadia Murad was captured, alongside many other Yazidi women, by the so-called Islamic State (IS) group in the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar. She was held hostage, enslaved, tortured and raped before escaping to Mosul and then making her way to Germany. After sharing the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize with Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege, she is now a leading global advocate for survivors of genocide and sexual violence. In an interview with FRANCE 24 from the Paris Peace Forum, Murad discussed what more needs to be done to prevent sexual violence in conflict.

"Progress has been made on recognising survivors' right to reparations (...) but I think it's time to put political weight and resources behind the words," Murad told FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris Trent.

"Not much has been done to prevent what happened to the Yazidi women and girls," Murad said. More than eight years later, "we still have 2,800 women and children who are missing in ISIS [another name for the IS group] captivity in Syria, Turkey and some parts of Iraq. No effort has been made by the international community or our own government or any international organisations to look for the missing Yazidi women and children and bring them back".

"Sexual violence does not go away when war is over (...) Ukraine is sadly another example of a failure to follow through on commitments to preventing sexual violence in war," Murad continued.

"Women's rights were never a priority for the international community to prevent the use of sexual violence," Murad said.



