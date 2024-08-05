Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Gabby Thomas impress in Monday’s track and field action

Yahoo Sports' Allyson Felix recaps Monday's track and field events in Paris, covering the men's 200m heats, women's 200m semi-final, and women's 400m heats.

Monday night session in the men's 200 m. Noah looked really great coming out after that 100 m. He said he was a little bit sore.

He took it a little bit easy.

He looked comfortable and really brought it home.

Nice and in control, I was really impressed by Kung Fu Kinney.

He ran the fastest time that's ever been run in the heats.

He looked in control the entire way and his turn was brilliant.

Also watch out for Leslie Tobago and Aria Knighton.

He's really young.

He has experience though and I think this is going to be a really great semifinal on to the women's 200.

Gabby Thomas really impressed.

She was in control the entire race.

She looks poised, she looks confident.

She read a great turn and her specialty that last part of the race, she really kick it in under 22 seconds and it looked easy.

I think you should also keep an eye out for Julian Alford, the women's 100 m champion.

She is back at 200 m. She looks good.

She looks in control.

She ran a great 200 m and I think she was shaking off a little bit of rust from the 100 but she's ready to go on to the women's 400 m. I was most impressed by Paulina from the Dominican Republic.

She was in control her entire race.

She ran easy and she ran fast.

I think there's a lot of depth in this race.

Nakesha Price from Jamaica.

She looked great.

Everybody was running easy.

You want to conserve as much energy as possible in these four hundreds, Natalia from Poland also looked amazing.

This is going to be a really competitive race and everyone is trying to do just enough to make it to the next round for more track and field news, keep it locked right here on Yahoo Sports.