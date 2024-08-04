Noah Lyles captures gold in men’s 100m final, narrowly edging out Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson

Yahoo Sports’ Allyson Felix recaps the men’s 100m final in Paris, highlighting Noah Lyles securing gold, Kishane Thompson taking silver, and Fred Kerley winning bronze.

I'm Allison Felix with Yahoo Sports and here are my biggest takeaways from the men's 100 m final.

It was such an exciting race.

It definitely lived up to the hype.

My biggest takeaway is that Noah thrives off of the competition.

He really lives for it.

He put a lot of this pressure on himself, but he knows how to deliver time and time again.

We've seen him in these situations and he just, he performs.

It was so close, but he's walking home with gold.

Kisha Thompson really solidified himself on the global stage for a lot of us.

This was the first time that we saw him compete.

Um and he handled the round so well and he was right there literally at the finish.

It was a photo finish.

And so I think that we're going to be seeing him for a really long time to come, Fred Curly with the bronze medal and he ran the best race.

He has all season.

You can never count him out.

He's another big time performer and he showed that in the Olympic final.

The men's 100 m final also says a lot about the relay that is to come in the four by one.

The Americans had three men in the final and Jamaica also showed up as well.

So again, the USA Jamaica rivalry is alive and healthy for more track and field news, keep it locked here on Yahoo sports.