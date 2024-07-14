Noah Clowney rises up and throws it down

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Rookie DaRon Holmes II's season is already reportedly over after sustaining an Achillies injury during Friday's NBA Summer League play.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
In today's edition: Skenes dazzles again, upset at Wimbledon, Spurs ball boy-turned-head coach, Disco Demolition Night and more.
Gragson will drive for his third Cup Series team in as many seasons in 2025.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
Paolini is the first Italian woman to make the Wimbledon singles final in the Open Era
A Uruguay player said the brawl was caused by Colombia fans harassing the team's families.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
This is the first time on the NBA 2K cover for all three players.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fred Zinkie breaks down the best options to stream ahead of the All-Star break.
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
New York Yankees' Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14-4 win over the Red Sox.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in an auto accident, along with former Maryland player Isaiah Hazel and ex-Penn State player A.J. Lytton.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.