NOAA Hurricane Hunters Pass Through Tropical Storm Hanna

Tropical storm warnings, storm surge warnings and hurricane warnings were in effect for the Texas coastline in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, July 24, ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna making landfall.

The storm surge and hurricane warnings on Friday were in effect for Baffin Bay to Sargent, Texas, and a tropical storm warning was in effect for Baffin Bay to Mesquite Bay, Texas, the National Hurricane Center reported.

The report said, as of 5 pm EST, the center of the storm “should make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area Saturday afternoon or early evening.” The storm was forecasted to become a hurricane prior to hitting the Texas coastline.

Nick Underwood, a NOAA hurricane hunter, tweeted this timelapse from the NOAA 43, an aircraft used for hurricane reconnaissance, on July 24. “Here’s a time-lapse of two of our passes on #NOAA43 through Tropical Storm #Hanna this morning. Lots of pretty views mixed with a fair amount of bumps,” Underwood wrote. Credit: Nick Underwood/NOAA via Storyful