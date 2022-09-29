NOAA Hurricane Hunter Films Rough Flight Through Eye of Ian

An NOAA engineer filmed his crew’s rough flight through the eye of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, September 28, as it approached Florida.

Nick Underwood filmed footage from an NOAA aircraft travelling through the hurricane to gather data. Underwood said it was the “roughest flight” of his career so far.

“I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion,” Underwood said.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian made landfall at Cayo Costa on Wednesday afternoon as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Credit: Nick Underwood/NOAA via Storyful