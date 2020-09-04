No widespread COVID vaccination til mid-2021: WHO





Speaking at the WHO briefing on Friday (September 4), Margaret Harris stressed the importance of rigourous checks on the vaccines effectiveness and safety.

None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a "clear signal" of efficacy at the level of at least 50% sought by the WHO.

Russia granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in August after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.

U.S. public health officials and Pfizer Inc said on Thursday (September 3) a vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October.