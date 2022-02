'No Visibility Whatsoever' as Snow Squall Hits Town in Southeast Ontario

Visibility plummeted in the Ontario town of Winchester on Sunday, February 27, amid reports of snow squalls across the Canadian province.

Canada’s weather agency issued a Significant Weather Outlook for Ontario on Sunday, warning snow storm conditions would continue into the week.

This video by Connor Mockett shows conditions in Winchester. “Extremely bad snow squall here,” Mockett says in the video. “No visibility whatsoever!” Credit: Connor Mockett via Storyful