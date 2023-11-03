No verdict yet in trial of woman accused of abusing stepson

The fate of a woman accused of torturing her 13-year-old stepson is in the hands of a jury. Amy Rodriguez faces 11 counts of child endangerment after the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said she beat her stepson with belts and spoons, withheld food, refused to allow the child to use the restroom and strapped the child to a bed. The jury deliberated began deliberating Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. and were called to break for the weekend just before 4 p.m. They are expected to continue deliberation Monday at 9:30 a.m.