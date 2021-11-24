No verdict after first day of deliberations in trial for killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder.
20 games into the NHL season and the Maple Leafs sit second in the Atlantic Division.
A trio of Toronto Blue Jays has been named to the all-MLB first team, recognizing their stellar 2021 seasons.
Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night.
Matthew Tkachuk's goal late in the third period broke a 2-2 tie as the Calgary Flames remained red hot on Tuesday with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Hockey Canada unveiled the three jerseys that will be worn by its men's, women's and Para ice hockey teams at Beijing 2022.
Kyle Beach, who sued the Blackhawks alleging the team did nothing when he raised allegations of sexual assault against an assistant coach in 2010, has agreed to mediation.
The Oilers star has always had the ability to turn chances into goals at an elite rate, but Draisaitl has somehow found a whole new gear this season.
The Titans also signed Golden Tate to their practice squad.
The Devils officially unveiled their basic and exceedingly meme-able new look on Tuesday, days after the leaked jerseys were mercilessly mocked online.
Sharks forward Evander Kane is reportedly asking that his ex-wife, Anna, undergo a mental examination after she allegedly lied about the status of her pregnancy.
Emily Mayfield added fuel to the fire after a listless Browns effort against a bad Lions team.
Auston Matthews has scored just seven goals through 17 games, a surprising low tally for last season's Rocket Richard winner.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
The Match between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will be great golf, if not necessarily great television.
Canadian striker Jonathan David is making waves across Europe soccer, with his performances for defending French champions Lille, and his seven goals in 2021 for a new-look national side who have climbed to 40th in the FIFA rankings and sit top of their 2022 World Cup qualifying group.
VERSAILLES, France (AP) — France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema was given a one-year suspended jail sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros ($84,000) Wednesday in a sex-tape case that rocked French soccer and put the talented striker's international career on hold for more than five years. Benzema was found guilty of being involved in an attempt in 2015 to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. In addition to the fine, Benzema was ordered to pay Valbuena 80,000 euros ($89,700) in damages
EMERYVILLE, Calif. — A global data analytics company predicts Norway will top the Winter Olympics medal table again and Canada will finish fifth with 23 medals. The California-based Gracenote, which supplies statistical analysis to sports leagues around the world, released medal projections Wednesday for February's Olympics in Beijing. Gracenote seeded Norway, Russia, Germany and the United States first to fourth. The company predicted another triumph for the Norwegians of 45 medals, including 2
Maybe the NFL teams set to play on Thanksgiving got caught looking ahead to the holiday extravaganza. All six squads playing on Thursday lost in their lead-up to the Thanksgiving game, marking the first time since 2001 that every team playing on the holiday dropped its previous contest. Back then there were only two Thanksgiving games, with Detroit hosting Green Bay and Dallas hosting Denver. This year there are six teams — Detroit, Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, New Orleans and Buffalo — looking t