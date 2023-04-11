No, Ukrainians did not set fire to an Orthodox Church

France 24 Videos

In Ukraine, fake news continues to fuel the information war. In recent days, a video purporting to show a Ukrainian Orthodox church on fire has appeared on social networks, with captions accusing "Radical Ukrainians" of arson. The claims fit neatly into a Russian narrative that accuses the Ukrainians of persecuting followers of the Moscow Patriarchate wing of the Church, but as we explain in this edition, the video is bogus.


