No Time for Caution: Bison Tears Down Safety Tape Outside Yellowstone Hotel

A bison roaming the snowy streets of Mammoth, Wyoming, tore down safety tape outside a local hotel after becoming entangled in it, footage shared to Facebook on April 13 shows.

The area, a popular stopping point for those visiting Yellowstone National Park, had seen “about eight inches” of snow on April 11, according to the Park’s Facebook account.

This footage was captured and shared to Facebook by Cindy Shaffer, a Montana native who regularly posts footage from visits to Yellowstone.

The bison ripped the tape down from outside the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel Dining Room.

A Yellowstone National Park post on April 14 noted that authorities would attempt to open the road from Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris the following day. Credit: Cindy Shaffer via Storyful

Video Transcript

- Mr. Bison here is wondering when the Mammoth Grill is going to open. Look at that. He's tearing down the caution tape. Oh, boy. Oh, he broke it. [LAUGHS]

