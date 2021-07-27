No Survivors in Northeast California Jet Crash

A small jet crashed in the northwest California town of Truckee on July 26 killing all on board.

Police said the twin turbo Challenger 605 aircraft was attempting to land at Truckee Airport when it crashed into the adjacent woodlands, near Ponderosa Golf Course.

“No structures or persons on the ground were impacted or harmed in the crash,” they said. “The number of passengers and crew on board is undetermined at this time.”

TThis footage by Sawyer Mahoney shows the crash site engulfed in flames and firefighters later working to put the douse the fire.

This is a developing story. Credit: Sawyer Mahoney via Storyful