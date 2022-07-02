No squashed squash: Despite 500,000 Avs fans in Civic Center Park, not a petal out of place in gardens

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are finalizing a deal with Rick Bowness to become the team's new head coach, according to multiple media reports. TSN was the first to report that Bowness and the Jets were close to a deal. Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars, leading them to an appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup final. While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said he was stepping away from the Stars to "allow the organization the