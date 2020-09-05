'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**

For three days, dozens of rescue workers and volunteers hoped for a miracle, combing through the rubble of a Beirut building …. after sensors detected signs of breathing and heat Thursday … more than one month after a massive explosion rocked the port and shattered Lebanon’s capital.

But on Saturday, the head of a volunteer rescue group from Chile, Francisco Lermanta, speaking through an interpreter, delivered a grim assessment.

“Technically speaking, today we can say there are no signs of life inside of the building.”

The signs that were detected turned out to be the breaths of fellow rescuers who were already inside the building.

As of Saturday evening, rescuers had nearly finished their search. The operations will now shift from rescue to recovery.

Nearly 200 people and 6,000 were injured in the August 4 blast that devastated entire neighborhoods.