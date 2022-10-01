Liz Truss admits to 'disruption' caused by tax-slashing mini-Budget

Liz Truss has stood by her new government's tax-slashing mini-Budget despite admitting to the "disruption" it has caused in the market. The prime minister on Friday (30 September) met with chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and the Office of Budget Responsibility in a bid to reassure markets after days of turmoil.Speaking in Kent, Ms Truss defended the decision not to publish a forecast from the independent spending watchdog until 23 November."I recognise there has been disruption, but it was really, really important we were able to get help to families as soon as possible."Source: PA