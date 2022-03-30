No sign Russia serious about Ukraine peace - Blinken
STORY: Ukraine has proposed adopting neutral status in the most detailed formula yet for a potential settlement to the five-week conflict and Russia said it would reduce military activity on a northern front near Ukraine's capital Kyiv to create conditions for a possible agreement.
Blinken said it was up to Ukraine to characterize whether there was real progress in the talks, but added the United States was focused on Russia's actions, not its words.