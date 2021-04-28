No rise in infections after Barcelona pilot concert

What do you get when you cram 5,000 people into a concert venue with no social distancing rules?

Apparently NOT a spike in coronavirus infections - according to data from a trial concert in Barcelona.

Dr. Josep Maria Llibre said that two weeks after the event took place there were only six cases of the virus detected among the audience.

"We can be sure this has not been a super-spreader event, because there's no sign that the incidence of SARS-COV-2 infection was increased, and actually we have no signs that there were any infections among the assistants, so this is very reassuring data and we believe that can be helpful in opening cultural activities everywhere in the world."

On the day of the show, concert-goers were required to take a test at one of three locations in the city.

Attendees received their results in 10 to 15 minutes via an app on their phones.

A negative result granted them entry to the Palau Sant Jordi arena to see Catalan indie band Love of Lesbian perform.

Tests and face masks were included in the ticket price.

While mass events may not be completely back to normal for a while, the apparent success of this concert – in terms of infection rates – seems reassuring for the events industry in Spain and further afield.