'There Is No Purgatory for War Criminals': Ukraine Ambassador Tells UN
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, told his Russian counterpart at a UN Security Council meeting on February 23: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”
Kyslytsya was speaking at an emergency meeting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Credit: United Nations via Storyful