No pressure should lead to productive season for Senators
The Ottawa Senators are in a unique position in the NHL's North Division. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the benefits of just being able to chill.
MADRID — After losing the Spanish Super Cup final, Barcelona is also in danger of losing Lionel Messi for an extended period after he hit an opponent toward the end of the match. Messi could be suspended for up to 12 games for the red card he received in the final minutes of his team’s 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in Seville on Sunday. After passing the ball out to the left flank, Messi swung his right arm toward the head of Athletic forward Asier Villalibre as they ran forward toward the box. Villalibre immediately fell to the ground and Messi was given his first red card in 753 appearances for Barcelona. Referee Gil Manzano said in his match report that Messi hit his opponent with “excessive force” while the ball was not near him. The Spanish soccer federation’s competitions committee will decide on the charges against Messi, and the player’s eventual suspension could range from one to three matches or from four to 12 matches, depending on how severe the federation considers the incident. Barcelona was already preparing its defence regardless of the charges that would be presented by the federation against its player. If found guilty, Messi will be suspended for matches in the Spanish league or the Copa del Rey. Barcelona is in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey and trails Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the league. Messi was visibly frustrated as the match went on and Barcelona struggled to recover from its deficit against Athletic. The Catalan club twice relinquished leads, including conceding a 90th-minute equalizer scored by Villalibre. Antoine Griezmann scored both Barcelona goals, with Messi assisting in the first one. The defeat cost Barcelona a chance to end a title drought that has lingered from last season, the club’s first without a title since 2007-08. While it was Messi's first red card for his club, he has been sent off twice while playing for Argentina’s national team, including a few seconds into his debut in a friendly against Hungary in 2005. The other time was in the 2019 Copa America in a match against Chile. He was also sent off once while playing for Barcelona’s “B” team. Messi, who asked to leave the club in the off-season but had his request denied, is having an average season compared to previous years, having scored 14 goals in 22 matches with Barcelona. He was far from his best on Sunday despite helping set up the team's first goal. Messi had been doubtful to play in the final because of an unspecified fitness issue that had caused coach Ronald Koeman to leave him out of the semifinal against Real Sociedad on Wednesday, when Barcelona prevailed in a penalty shootout. Barcelona's next match is on Thursday at Cornellà in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
MIAMI — Phil Neville and David Beckham won Premier League championships together at Manchester United. They’re teaming up again with hopes of winning more trophies with Inter Miami. Neville was hired Monday as Inter Miami’s coach, reuniting with Beckham — a co-owner of the MLS club. Neville was released from his contract as coach of England’s women’s national team earlier Monday in anticipation of the move, and hours later the deal with Inter Miami was announced. “I have known Phil since we were both teenagers at the Manchester United Academy,” Beckham said. “We share a footballing DNA having been trained by some of the best leaders in the game, and it’s those values that I have always wanted running through our club.” Also Monday, Inter Miami said it hired Chris Henderson as chief soccer officer and sporting director. Henderson spent the last 13 seasons with the Seattle Sounders in a similar capacity, helping them win two MLS Cups. Beckham, part of Inter Miami’s ownership group and someone who spent several years trying to get MLS back in South Florida before the team finally got on the field for the first time in 2020, has deep and longstanding ties with Neville. They played 275 matches together and were teammates at Manchester United for more than a decade. They are also part of the ownership group for Salford City, a fourth-tier team in England. "This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside, and I am committed to challenging myself, my players and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of,” Neville said. He will formally start at Inter Miami once he gets a work visa. Neville led England to the Women’s World Cup semifinals in 2019 and had said he was planning to keep that job until after the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics. But when the Inter Miami job opened earlier this month — the team called it a mutual agreement to part ways with Diego Alonso — speculation rapidly intensified that Neville was on his way. The hirings of Neville and Henderson are part of a major off-season makeover for Inter Miami following an inaugural season that resulted in a playoff berth but was still generally disappointing. Henderson is returning to the Miami market. He played for the Miami Fusion, South Florida’s first MLS team that folded after three seasons because of poor attendance, and called joining Beckham's club “an incredible opportunity." He replaces Paul McDonough, who stepped down last month. “I’m looking forward to joining Inter Miami’s journey and reconnecting with the fanbase in South Florida," Henderson said. Alonso got Inter Miami to the MLS Cup playoffs in 2020, marking the seventh time an MLS newcomer reached the post-season. But Inter Miami was routed by fellow expansion club Nashville in that playoff appearance, finished 10th in the Eastern Conference and wound up with 7 wins, 13 losses and 3 draws. “I am very happy with the leadership group we have established to lead the team as we turn the page following our inaugural season and look forward to having Chris and Phil join us soon," Beckham said. ___ AP Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris in London contributed. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
Tom Brady is one win away from the Super Bowl, two wins away from a seventh ring. If that doesn’t get you excited about the final weeks of the strangest NFL season ever, perhaps the thought of Brady heading to Green Bay next weekend to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will. Lambeau Field will be as unfamiliar for Brady as putting on the Tampa Bay uniform was to begin the year. But the situation won’t be, with Brady set to play in his 14th conference title game, his first as a member of the NFC. Best of all, he’ll do it without the dour Bill Belichick there to grab any of the glory. The greatest ever? Uh, yeah, but was that ever really in doubt? Certainly not after taking down Drew Brees and the Saints on Sunday in the Superdome. Surely not when Brady can still deliver touchdown passes and find a way to win at the age of 43 in the rookie year of his second career at Tampa Bay. No, it wasn’t exactly the Brady of old against Brees and the Saints. He barely glanced deep down the field and didn’t need to guide his team to one of his patented last-minute drives to win. But he was steady, and he didn’t make many mistakes. And on a day when fellow 40-something Brees threw three interceptions — including one in the fourth quarter that Brady and the Bucs quickly cashed in on — that was plenty enough for a 30-20 win. Just another Sunday at the office for a quarterback whose post-season credentials may never be challenged. “There’s only four teams left and we’re one of them,’’ Brady said. ”I’m just so proud of everyone, our organization. It’s a really unique team.’’ His team in New England was unique, too, going to nine Super Bowls with Brady under centre and winning six of them. Brady’s legacy was secure before he decided to leave the icy northeast and take up residence in sunny Florida, but there were still questions that followed him to Tampa Bay. Chief among them was who was most responsible for the great run in New England, the quarterback or the coach. One season didn’t totally answer that, but it should be noted that the Patriots aren’t in the playoffs and Brady is one game away from the Super Bowl with a team that went 7-9 the year before he arrived. No wonder he was all smiles in the Zoom call that followed the game. “It feels great to beat a great football team,’’ Brady said. ”That’s what feels best.’’ Brady beat a great quarterback, too, and not advancing might mean Brees is done at the age of 42. Long after the game was over, Brady went back on the field at the Superdome in street clothes to chat with Brees, who brought his family onto the field. Brees didn’t commit to retiring, though he looked and sounded a lot like a player who knows he’s done. “I appreciate all that this game has given to me,’’ Brees said. ”There are obviously so many incredible memories, so many incredible relationships that have come from playing this game.’’ For Brady, though, there’s another game on Sunday and, hopefully, a Super Bowl two weeks after that. He knows the drill better than anyone by now, even if playing in frigid Green Bay will be a new experience. The Packers and Rodgers are favoured in the early line by 4 points, much like the Saints were favoured at home against the Buccaneers. Winning three games on the road to get to the Super Bowl is a huge challenge, but when Brady is playing well everyone around him tends to play better, too. That includes the Tampa defence, which came up big with four turnovers. "This time they turned it over and that’s usually the story of football games,’’ said Brady, who lost to the Saints twice during the regular season. The Bucs can’t expect that story to play out against Green Bay, where Rodgers is having an MVP season and has won enough in the post-season to understand how to get it done. It’s hard to imagine Brady winning that game with a 199-yard passing performance like he had against the Saints, and hard to figure out how Tampa can move the ball without throwing more downfield. Asked how the Bucs can be successful in Green Bay, Brady had a quick answer. "You’ve just got to have some mental toughness and wear some warm clothes,’’ he said. The mental toughness will be there, that’s for sure. And after playing two decades in New England, the cold weather isn’t going to be an issue, either. He's already won more rings than anyone. And now No. 7 seems ripe for the taking. ___ Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http::twitter.com/timdahlberg Tim Dahlberg, The Associated Press