The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning tool can be used to fast-track development in a given area and the Progressive Conservative government has been criticized in the past for how often it uses the mechanism also known as an MZO. NDP Leader Marit Stiles says being friends with Ford has its benefits. The NDP say nine of thos