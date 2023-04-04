'It's no longer about you': Raptors' Fred VanVleet on fatherhood changing him

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet joined 'Strictly Hoops' and details how he's changed as a person after becoming a father. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

AMIT MANN: How has becoming a father made you a better NBA player? A few more, and then we'll get you out of here.

FRED VANVLEET: I think it just gives you a great perspective on life. I think it changes your viewpoint from me to we. It changes-- the moment your girl or your wife or your whatever tells you she's pregnant, your life is over. It's no more longer about you. It's nothing after-- nobody cares about you anymore, bro. It's like it's time to put other people first.

And once the baby comes, then it's like, I've got to protect and nurture and lead and provide and protect this other human, and teach. So all of those things shaped me as a man. And I think basketball, more than any sport, your character is going to show through your play. So I think that having kids just sharpened and made me better as a man and obviously better as a player as I become a better man.

CJ MILES: They make it real easy to lead that bullshit outside.

FRED VANVLEET: Yeah, absolutely.

CJ MILES: I'm not bringing that to them in the house. They don't-- that ain't got nothing-- they ain't got nothing to do with none of this.

FRED VANVLEET: At all.

CJ MILES: I'm not bringing it to them.

AMIT MANN: What tests-- final question for you. What tests the patience of Steady Freddie from an off-court perspective? Nothing basketball-related, what makes Steady Freddie not so steady?

FRED VANVLEET: I really don't like-- I'm going to say lying. But I really don't like when people play with my intelligence. I don't--

AMIT MANN: You must deal with that in business.

FRED VANVLEET: I deal with it every day. You know what I mean? I just don't like people playing me for a fool. You know what I'm saying? That's one thing that's like-- I've got a real good hold on my temper as I've gotten older. But that's one thing that's like, don't try to get over on me. You know what I'm saying? Because I see everything. I'm very aware.

A lighter answer than that would just be kids, like--

CJ MILES: Junior?

FRED VANVLEET: Yeah, like Junior. Man, Junior is the--

AMIT MANN: Boys are different, man. I got me an 18-month-old. He is different. He's built different. He has got-- he's got a motor that I have never seen before.

FRED VANVLEET: He's me, like without experience and maturity. He is just the core fireball of who I am. It's just him balled up in a three-year-old.

CJ MILES: That's why he messes with you because it's you.

FRED VANVLEET: That's every day, me and him, just in there fighting.

CJ MILES: That dude is hilarious, man.

FRED VANVLEET: Yeah, he crazy.

CJ MILES: That's my guy, man.

FRED VANVLEET: Yeah.