No injuries reported after small plane goes off runway at Laconia Airport
No injuries were reported after a small plane went off the runway at Laconia Airport around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
No injuries were reported after a small plane went off the runway at Laconia Airport around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rapid electric vehicle sales growth "cannot be sustained," creating a headache for big EV-sellers like Ford and Tesla.
Ford CEO Jim Farley had trouble charging an F-150 Lightning at a popular charging depot. He called it a "reality check" for remaining EV challenges.
The fighter jet was performing aerial maneuvers at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show on Sunday afternoon before it crashed.
A Baltimore bookstore had a 75-year-old safe they couldn't open. A bus driver and lock enthusiast from Winnipeg crowdfunded his way down to crack the code.
One person is dead and another badly injured after a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Tuesday, only hours after a woman was struck and killed by a driver in Brampton. The Mississauga collision happened in the area of Derry and McLaughlin roads, Peel police said in a tweet.The person who died was in their mid-20s, police said. They did not immediately provide any further information about the person.A man was taken to hospital with what police called "critical, serious" injuries.Eastbound
Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles, and Chrysler Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer cars among 270,000 vehicles recently recalled.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland RCMP have confirmed that two teens — one from the province, the other from Ontario — were killed in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes on the weekend. The Mounties say an 18-year-old Ontario woman died Saturday after the ATV she was driving veered off a road near North Harbour, N.L., which is on the Avalon Peninsula. The woman, who was described as an inexperienced ATV driver, was declared dead at the scene. RCMP say both the driver and her passenger were wearin
When it comes to car buying, you've got to take the good news when you can. According to the experts at Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price (ATP) for new cars dropped $14 to $48,275 from...
Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are a new electric vehicle alternative that are paving the way for more energy-efficient modes of transportation. But what are these cars, exactly? New Car Market: Ford,...
American Airlines Flight 5916 was flying from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Gainesville, Florida, on Thursday, August 10, when it rapidly descended.
Armed forces minister James Heappey said crews at RAF Lossiemouth were ready to ‘take action at a moment’s notice’.
After Chad Woods and his 17-year-old son ran out of gas, Jeffrey McKay's truck hit the North Carolina teen, prompting Woods to kill McKay, police say.
An American Airlines regional flight had its oxygen masks deploy and made a rapid descent in response to a pressurization issue in the cabin.
Thieves are increasingly targeting catalytic converters and replacing one could cost you thousands of dollars. But consumer reporter John Matarese is helping you take action -- by putting a theft-prevention tool to the test -- so you don't waste your money.
Up to 50,000 people were flown out of what became India and Pakistan after partition in 1947.
Is there a grace limit for speeding in North Carolina? What to know about state laws for drivers.
A railway car park costing £1 million has been used by just three cars in its first week.
The South Carolina man died of blunt force chest and abdominal trauma, according to the coroner’s office.
Taking an EV on a cross-country journey? What about range anxiety? Some Tesla owners say it's not an issue, and the EV's "Camp Mode" makes it ideal.
A genuine Ford Performance cover, that is…