'No Help, No Plan': Moria Evacuees Camp on Roadside Following Devastating Fires

Thousands of refugees and migrants left homeless by fires at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos were forced to camp on the roadside on the road to Mytilene overnight on September 9 as seen in this video from the Moria Corona Awareness Team.

Omid Alizadah, an activist with the group, told Storyful that no help had been provided to the migrants and refugees, and that no plan was in place for the coming days. He said women and children were among those forced to camp at the roadside.

Fires broke out at the camp on the night of September 8-9, displacing thousands of refugees and migrants. Footage showed smoke rising from tents as thousands sat on sidewalks outside the camp.

Greek media said the original fire was started by camp residents angered by lockdown measures and isolation orders imposed after 35 people tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Moria Corona Awareness Team via Storyful