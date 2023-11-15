'No company is too big': NY AG James files lawsuit against PepsiCo for pollution in Buffalo River
The lawsuit alleges that hundreds of PepsiCo products have been found along the Buffalo River and cause public harm in Buffalo.
Yandex NV, the parent company of Russia's most popular search engine, plans to sell of most of its business, Bloomberg reported.
A former Fox News Capitol Hill reporter and producer sued the network, claiming that he was wrongfully terminated for speaking out about the network’s false coverage of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6th attack on the Capitol. In a lawsuit filed in D.C. Superior Court, Jason Donner alleged that he was fired after …
TORONTO — Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The proposed amendments are the latest in a series of labour law changes in a new piece of legislation tabled Tuesday by Labour Minister David Piccini. While it is already the law that employees must be paid for all hours worked, Piccini said unpaid trial shifts are still happening as part of th
OTTAWA — Cindy Blackstock, one of the people responsible for bringing forward a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal case that led to a historic settlement agreement, says she is concerned about an "imbalance" between what lawyers and victims will be paid. The Federal Court approved a landmark $23-billion class-action lawsuit settlement last month to compensate more than 300,000 First Nations children and their families for chronic underfunding of on-reserve child-welfare services. The federal governm
The Ontario government is paying a for-profit clinic more than it pays its public hospitals to perform identical, provincially covered surgeries, according to documents obtained by CBC News.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia was acting in its own interests when asked about a probe by the United States into alleged violations of Western oil sanctions on Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told a daily conference call with reporters that President Vladimir Putin would hold a meeting on the fuel and energy complex later on Tuesday. The U.S. Treasury Department has sent notices to ship management companies requesting information about 100 vessels it suspects of violating Western sanctions on Russian oil, according to a source who has seen the documents.
October's seaborne crude exports from Russia exceeded its target by 300,000 barrels per day, Rystad Energy data shows.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Exxon Mobil on Monday announced it's drilling for lithium in southern Arkansas, with the oil giant expected to begin production of the critical material for electric vehicles by 2027. Exxon in early 2023 acquired the rights to 120000 gross acres (48562 gross hectares) of the Smackover formation in southern Arkansas, considered one of the most prolific lithium resources of its type in North America. Exxon said that by 2030 it aims to produce enough lithium to supply the m
Chinese companies are buying up U.S. chipmaking equipment to make advanced semiconductors, despite a raft of new export curbs aimed at thwarting advances in the country's semiconductor industry, a report said on Tuesday. The 741 page annual report, released by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, takes aim at the Biden administration's Oct. 2022 export curbs, which seek to bar Chinese chipmakers from getting U.S. chipmaking tools if they would be used to manufacture advanced chips at the 14 nanometer node or below. The finding comes as the United States scrambles to figure out how Chinese telecoms giant Huawei was able to produce an advanced 7 nanometer chip to power its Mate 60 Pro smartphone at China's top chipmaker SMIC, despite the export curbs announced last year.
A business owner with companies near where a Norfolk Southern train derailed and caught fire in February has sued the railroad for $500 million, saying most of his eastern Ohio companies have remained closed and he hasn't been able to reach a financial settlement with the railroad. Edwin Wang filed his federal lawsuit Tuesday. It comes amid government lawsuits against Norfolk Southern and a class action case on behalf of residents who have complained about the derailment's impact on East Palesti
Maple ridge is set to become Canada's largest lithium battery manufacturer, with the help of huge investment from both the federal and provincial government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in town to announce the one billion dollar project. Cassidy Mosconi reports. But is facing criticism from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation who think the money could be better spent.
The auto workers union now has eyes on Tesla as it hopes to organize at new companies.
(Reuters) -Yandex's Dutch holding company is considering selling all its Russian assets at once, rather than just a controlling stake, three people close to the matter told Reuters, as the parties race to finalise a deal before the end of the year. Often referred to as "Russia's Google", tech firm Yandex was one of the few Russian companies with the potential to become a global business until Moscow started its war with Ukraine in February 2022. Yandex dominates the taxi and online advertising sectors in Russia.
Minister of Health, Mark Holland, announced on Wednesday that the federal government is investing $14.4 million in 15 projects aimed at addressing sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections. The funding will support 10 community-based projects across the Prairies, with more than $1.1 million going to Nine Circles community health centre to strengthen their response to HIV and other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections in Manitoba.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The owner of a Mississippi medical marijuana dispensary filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging state regulations that he says censor business owners by preventing them from advertising. After Mississippi legalized medical marijuana for people with debilitating conditions in 2022, Clarence Cocroft II opened Tru Source Medical Cannabis in Olive Branch, Mississippi. But he says he has struggled to reach customers because Mississippi's Department of Health has banned medic
Ontario’s new law designed to protect immigrant and vulnerable workers from sketchy recruitment companies could end up hurting legitimate employment agencies, according to some small business owners. Bill 27 requires agencies to be licensed and to set aside a $25,000 fund to cover potential loss of wages and benefits due to unfair labour practices. Between 2020 and 2021, the Ontario government uncovered unfair labour practices that led to more than $4.2 million in wages owed to 10,000 employees
