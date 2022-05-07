No charges to be filed in children's death

Storyful

Police clashed with a small crowd in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 3, following an abortion rights protest in the city sparked by a leaked draft opinion revealing the Supreme Court’s plans to overturn the Roe v Wade decision.Footage recorded by Jessica Rogers shows an officer swinging a baton at a crowd while another officer tackles a person to the ground.Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said officers were “facilitating” a group of 250 people walking from a downtown federal courthouse to Pershing Square on Tuesday. Moore said a group of protesters moved into an intersection, leading officers to order a dispersal. The group began throwing rocks and bottles at officers, injuring at least one, Moore said.According to the local reports, a “help call” from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers, who said they had come “under attack” from protesters while in their patrol cars, went out over police radios at around 9pm on Tuesday.Following criticism of footage showing confrontations with DHS officers, the department told the Los Angeles Times that the Federal Protective Service, an arm of Homeland Security, was "conducting a review of this incident and the actions of any DHS personnel involved.” Credit: Jessica Rogers via Storyful