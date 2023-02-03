No charges brought against officers involved in fatal shooting
No charges were brought against the three officers involved in a deadly police shooting. The Hamilton County Prosecutor said the police were justified in their actions.
The Massachusetts nurse was allegedly suffering from severe postpartum psychosis after giving birth to her youngest son
Demetrius Haley, who is now charged with Nichols' murder, received a written reprimand in November 2021 for failing to report the use of force.
Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is portraying himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution as he runs to serve in the same building he stormed on Jan. 6, 2021. Evans is now calling the Justice Department's Jan. 6 prosecutions a “miscarriage of justice" and describes himself on twitter as a “J6 Patriot."
Jody Simpson, 29, and her partner Anthony Smith tortured the boy as a baby so badly that both his legs had to be amputated.
Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho
The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times.
Rader and Kohberger were first linked via the latter’s former criminology professor
An Estevan man was taken into custody after an RCMP raid found 13 guns at residences in that city. The searches were done by RCMP's Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP seized seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms and three long-barrelled firearms. RCMP said some of the guns were loaded and scattered throughout the homes. A 26-year-old Estevan man faces 28 charges including possession of a restricted weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm. H
A Tennessee police officer who was shot at a public library while responding to a trespassing complaint remained in “extremely critical condition” on Friday, Memphis Police said. The officer was hospitalized Thursday after the shooting at the Poplar-White Station Public Library, a small building on a busy Memphis street surrounded by high-rise office buildings, restaurants and stores. The shooting came amid heighted scrutiny nationally of how much force police use after five officers in the same department were fired last month and charged with murder and other crimes in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.
For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes. Prosecutors asked a judge Friday to consider allowing the son of Murdaugh's longtime housekeeper to tell jurors about how after she died in a fall at Murdaugh's home, he promised her family to take care of them and then stole millions in settlements with his insurers. Tony Satterfield said his mom cleaned the Murdaugh home, but also babysat their two sons and did anything else they asked over 20 years.
Genealogical testing led cold case detectives to the Mississippi Coast.
The musician is accused of sexual assault and coercion of an abortion in the 1970s, as well as involuntary infamy.
The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled are believed to have been found. The bodies were found in Highland Park, city officials said. Montoya Givens, 31, Armani Kelly, 28, and Dante Wicker, 31, were traveling together for a show on Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 when it was canceled, Detroit police said. Then, police and family members say their phone went dead.
A grand jury is now reportedly weighing charges against Donald Trump for the 2016 hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels.
Two suspects drove a stolen car through a shopping mall in Vaughan, Ontario, on the morning of Wednesday, February 1, police said, in a retail burglary officials called an “audacious crime.”Security footage released by York Regional Police shows the car crashing into the Vaughan Mills shopping mall through a door, driving around and exiting by smashing through a different glass entrance.Spokesman for York Regional Police Sgt Clint Whitney told local media that two suspects drove a 2011 Black Audi A4 to an electronics store in the Vaughan Mills shopping mall, broke in, and stole electronic devices.Police said later that day that the stolen car had been located and would be examined for evidence. Credit: York Regional Police via Storyful
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersOver the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it.Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son in an attempt to distract from the looming threat of his financial problems being exposed, and then took deliberate
Viral videos showed the company's staff members struggling to carry stacks of banknotes that had been taken from a mountain of money.
Alex Murdaugh’s finances were a mess as the former attorney was deeply in debt and involved in questionable transactions at the time his wife and son were killed, a witness at his murder trial said Friday.
Police are investigating after two people were shot dead in the Lower Mainland in less than 24 hours, including a teenager near his home. RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., were first called around noon to a townhouse complex on Mulberry Drive, a secluded street a short drive from the Cariboo Road overpass crossing Highway 1. A 17-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle. A statement on Friday said investigators believe the teenager was shot hours earlier, around 9 a.m. The Integrated Homicide Investigation
A friend of Paul Murdaugh says he is “100 per cent sure” that Alex Murdaugh’s voice was featured in a video recorded just minutes before the brutal double murder.Rogan Gibson, the friend whom Paul was texting around the time of the murders, gave bombshell testimony at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon.A video appears to show Alex Murdaugh laughing with his son minutes before Paul's deathPaul Murdaugh