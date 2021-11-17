No changes to Covid rules as First Minister thanks Wales for helping to bring case rates down
First Minister Mark Drakeford has thanked people throughout Wales for their hard work to help reduce record coronavirus case rates over the last three weeks. He confirmed there will be no changes to coronavirus rules following the latest 21-day review. Wales will remain at alert level zero, which means all businesses are able to open and trade. The Covid Pass will not be extended to hospitality settings in this three-week cycle.