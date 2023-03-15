No arrests 24 hours after officer shot; new video shows patrol car crash
Nearly 24 hours have passed and there have been no arrests or indication of any leads in the shooting of a Cleveland police detective. The detective is recovering at Metro.
International financial firms have left or are planning their exits from Russia. Some Russian banks have also been banned from SWIFT.
"We don't need that," lawyer Joe Tacopina told "The Beat" host.
The viral video comes amid speculation over whether the Sussexes will attend the King’s coronation
Cohen started testifying to the Manhattan grand jury earlier this week, telling reporters the hush-money case had "been a long time coming."
This will bring back some dodgeball memories.
"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," a source previously told PEOPLE of the pair
A phone call to her home in Ingersoll, Ont. two weeks ago sent Diane Lindsay into a panic. One the other end was a man claiming to be police officer from Woodstock RCMP, who said her grandson was in an accident. When police went to investigate, they found drugs in his car, the man said. Her grandson was in jail and she'd have to post a $9,000 bond to get him out, he told her. Lindsay contacted her husband, Ron, to arrange for the money. But when Ron heard the story, he had his suspicions. "They
‘I knew everyone wasn’t going to love the name so I am not going to sit here defending it’
One of the bloodiest battles in modern European history is taking place in Bakhmut, with reports of more than 1,000 soldiers dying in a single day. But more significantly for the Kremlin, it may also be the site of an extraordinary Russian civil war, playing out on Ukrainian soil between different factions. At the heart of it are two of the most significant parts of the Kremlin’s war machine: the Wagner Group and the Russian ministry of defence.
Fans on Twitter were left confused after they saw 'AGT: All Stars' judge Heidi Klum attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party wearing a bright yellow gown.
It's only natural for the founder of a shapewear and swim brand.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not disclosed whether they will attend the coronation of King Charles III alongside other royals in May
Psaki’s new show on MSNBC begins this weekend
"He just was so loyal and loving and just so in love. And I did not make it easy," the model and actress tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
The former president bragged about knowing high-profile figures during the promotion of his new book.
A man who has served more than 34 years of a 400-year prison sentence has been released after the state of Florida reinvestigated the case and determined he did not commit armed robbery. “I can’t put it into words,” said Sidney Holmes, now 57, in an interview with ABC affiliate WPLG after he was exonerated and freed on Monday. According to Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, a thorough reinvestigation of the 1988 armed robbery case that led to Holmes’ conviction “raised reasonable doubts about his guilt.”
"Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first," Hayek captioned her playful Instagram post on Sunday
The Fox News host gave viewers a twofer of his greatest hits.
Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, a 51-year-old chiropractor, have been photographed together for months, sparking dating rumors. Here, what to know about her.
Sydney Sweeney just collaborated with Frankies Bikinis on a line of bikinis, one-pieces, and clothing items. Shop the soft and romantic pieces now!