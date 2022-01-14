No 10 apologises to Palace for parties on eve of Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral
Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace after it emerged parties were held in Number 10 the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year. Two gatherings reportedly took place at Downing Street, with the Prime Minister’s former director of communications James Slack apologising for the “anger and hurt” one of the events - a leaving do held for him - had caused. A spokesman for the Prime Minister confirmed No 10 has said sorry to the Palace.