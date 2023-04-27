NMSU responds to hazing allegations in lawsuit

CBC

For months Teck Resources Ltd., one of B.C.'s biggest mining companies, had been preparing a proposal to split into separate businesses, one dedicated to metals, the other to steel-making coal. But early Wednesday, Teck said it would not go ahead with a shareholder vote on the plan, just hours before it was due to take place at an annual meeting. "Our plan going forward is to pursue a simpler and more direct separation, which is the best path to unlock the full value of Teck for our shareholders