NMSU fire men's head basketball coach Greg Heiar
These are the prices you pay for a 28-year-old Kevin Durant, not an injury-prone 34-year-old.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has again taken over operating the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL made the announcement Tuesday, adding former Alouettes president Mario Cecchini has been appointed interim president In a statement, the CFL said Cecchini will lead the franchise's day-to-day operations under supervision from the league office. General manager Danny Maciocia will continue "to focus on the important work of building the team’s roster for the upcoming 2023 season." The announcemen
The NBA's all-time scoring leader may not have gotten the reception he would have liked.
Phil Mickelson was 71st in the world when his move to LIV Golf became official in June and No. 32 after the 2021 PGA Championship. He's at No. 279.
Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder were high school sweethearts and have been married since 2020
Well this is something: the 2023 LIV Golf League season will air in 100 percent of the country. The network made it official today by announcing the first official full season of the Saudi-backed golf will air on some CW stations and on Nexstar owned and operated stations in key markets including Chicago, San Francisco, […]
Paris-Saint Germain’s key forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar have been linked with moves away from the Parc des Princes, according to fresh reports
Fox's Terry Bradshaw and ESPN's Chris Berman raise eyebrows with their inappropriate comments during Super Bowl 57 postgame coverage.
Gary Payton will be out for at least a month, if not longer, with a core muscle injury that is now the subject of a NBA investigation.
Welp, now the owners of the field where Prince Harry lost his virginity are speaking out. Here's what they had to say.
Dan Hooker has made a serious accusation against Islam Makhachev coming out of UFC 284 and claims to have proof.
Brie Larson as cheese. A "Breaking Bad" remake. Ben Affleck makes it official with Dunkin' Donuts.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Feelings of optimism, joy and excitement were ever-present Monday at the Toronto Blue Jays' player development complex as a couple dozen players kicked off spring training ahead of the 2023 season. With light winds gently swaying the tops of the palm trees on a brilliant mid-February morning, the mood was as breezy as the favourable conditions in the Sunshine State for Day 1 of early camp. Distractions seemed virtually non-existent in a welcome change from this time last year whe
Ferrari launch their 2023 car at 10:25am (GMT) on Tuesday morning at their base in Maranello
Nick Taylor's second place finish at the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday made Canadian golf history. His US$2 million in winnings was the most ever won by a Canadian at a single event, even topping previous winners, as the PGA Tour significantly increased its purses this season. It also elevated the native of Abbotsford, B.C., to No. 73 in the official world golf rankings, putting five Canadians in the top 100 of the men's standings for the first time ever. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is the top-
Fans once again called the NFL #rigged after a late holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57.
The veteran Spanish driver dreams of claiming a third world title with the British team.
An extraordinary piece of skill in India has provoked debate
The Premier League’s referees’ chief Howard Webb has summoned all officials to an emergency meeting after two major Var errors took place in separate matches on Saturday.