NLEOMF Candlelight Vigil

For over 30 years, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has held a Candlelight Vigil on May 13 in Washington, DC, to honor those who have died in the line of duty. Tonight, due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, the organization will be joined by celebrities, U.S. officials, law enforcement and business leaders, to honor the 307 fallen heroes whose names have just been added to the walls of the Memorial during a virtual ceremony.

