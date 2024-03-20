NL Central preview - Can the Cubs reclaim the division?
Yahoo Sports national MLB insider Russell Dorsey takes a look at the division that was won by Milwaukee a season ago, but could be Chicago's to claim in 2024.
The partner of the world’s No. 2 tennis star also was a former NHL player.
Police investigating the death of the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka have described it as an "apparent suicide" and that they have found no evidence of "foul play". Konstantin Koltsov, a Belarusian former professional hockey player, was found dead at a hotel in Miami, Florida, at the age of 42 on Monday. Sabalenka - currently ranked world number two by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) - is in the city and is scheduled to play her first match in the Miami Open on Friday.
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died. He was 52. The NHL Players' Association confirmed the news via Simon's family that he died Monday night. The cause of death wasn't provided. The six-foot-three, 232-pound forward from Wawa, Ont., compiled 1,824 penalty minutes in 782 games with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild. The NHLPA said in an email Tuesda
Former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov died in "an apparent suicide," the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement issued Tuesday. He was 42.
Here's how much the average pro golf gets per post ... vs. the same for a golf influencer.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
The former heavyweight champion is jabbing the YouTuber-turned-boxer with daily training montages ahead of their bout.
A faction has rallied behind MLBPA official Harry Marino, aiming to elevate him into a position of power at the expense of Bruce Meyer.
Kobe Bryant's relationship with his parents was choppy after he married Vanessa. Four years after his death, Joe Bryant is auctioning the 2000 Lakers championship ring that Kobe gifted him.
The 42-year-old had been dating tennis star Aryna Sabalenka since 2021
Richard Wolowicz/Getty ImagesKonstantin Koltsov, a former NHL player from Belarus, and the boyfriend of tennis champ Aryna Sabalenka, has died by “an apparent suicide.”At 12:39 a.m. on Monday morning, Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami Beach, “in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” the Miami-Dade Police Department told The Daily Beast.“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the inve
HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Still unable to walk or talk, Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has been transferred to a neurological rehabilitation center after nearly a month in the hospital with an acute brain condition. The 28-year-old Swede's club, Danish team FC Midtjylland, said in a statement on Monday that Olsson had been slowly taken off a ventilator but he “has not yet recovered either motor function or his verbal abilities.” Olsson lost consciousness at his home on Feb. 20 and was taken t
Which teams should be most excited after a week of NFL free agency?
UFC champ Sean O'Malley went off on Marlon Vera for accusing him of greasing in their rematch.
What does he value late in his career, and how many years is he looking for in his next deal?
WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness will not be with the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night in New York against the Rangers. The Jets announced Tuesday morning that the 69-year-old returned to Winnipeg for a "minor medical procedure." Winnipeg announced that he will be away from the team until his condition improves, with associate coach Scott Arniel taking over on an interim basis. Bowness has led the Jets to a 43-19-5 record this season. The Jets are tied with Colorado and Dallas at 91 points for first place in
If Christian Horner had his way, this messy saga over an allegation of misconduct made against him by an employee would be forgotten by now. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have gone 1-2 the first two races for Red Bull, and Horner, alongside his former pop star wife, has celebrated as Verstappen won for the 18th and 19th time in the last 20 races. Enough is enough about the personal stuff, Horner complained after the second Red Bull rout: “I think it is time now to draw a line under it.”
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
Shocking results are par for the course in NCAA tournament brackets. But who will fall? Our picks for the five most-likely upsets in the first round.
Round three of the 2024 Formula 1 season is the Australian Grand Prix - listen to BBC radio commentary and follow live text updates.