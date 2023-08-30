NKU Veterans Resource Station debuts new 'At Ease' lounge on campus
NKU Veterans Resource Station debuts new 'At Ease' lounge on campus
NKU Veterans Resource Station debuts new 'At Ease' lounge on campus
YouTubeTwitter podcaster Tucker Carlson is pounding home the theory that Democrats and the D.C. establishment are plotting to kill Donald Trump, this time claiming that we’re “speeding toward assassination” because “permanent Washington” has decided they “just can’t have” Trump as president again.Appearing on anti-woke comedian Adam Carolla’s YouTube show this week, Carlson weighed in on his sitdown with Trump that aired on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, last week. That interview was pla
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump defended his real estate empire and his presidency in a face-to-face clash with the New York attorney general suing him for fraud, testifying at a closed-door grilling in April that his company is flush with cash — and claiming he saved “millions of lives” by deterring nuclear war when he was president. Trump, in testimony made public Wednesday, said it was a “terrible thing” that Attorney General Letitia James was suing him over claims he made on annual financial st
Elie Mystal, an attorney and justice correspondent for The Nation, said he had previously believed Trump would dodge trial before the 2024 election.
Prince Harry was overcome with emotion in his new documentary about the Invictus Games and it has everything to do with Meghan Markle. See video.
A Black Montreal family says they were victims of racial profiling when they were removed from a Florida-bound flight after telling Air Canada staff their bags hadn't been loaded on the plane.Members of the Wright family are calling for accountability today as they described the situation July 28 at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.Keith Wright says that after his daughter informed a flight attendant the family's bags were still on the tarmac, the plane returned to the gate and the pair we
ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.King Charles ordered Prince William to drive his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew to church in Balmoral on Sunday, a new report suggests.A report in U.K. tabloid the Mirror by that paper’s respected royal correspondent Russell Myers says the king “overruled” his son’s objections, and ordered “the family to fall in line in welcoming the disgraced Duke of York bac
Three Democratic candidates and 12 Republican candidates have announced their camapaign for president
The former New Jersey governor reveals why he's living "rent-free" inside the former president's head.
The Czech Republic’s notorious Kub air defense vehicles are now active on the ground against Russia. Could they use Western missiles?
US District Judge Timothy Kelly, the judge who would have sentenced the men, was sick, The US Marshals Service told Insider.
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Republicans in Washington and Georgia began attacking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis immediately after she announced the Aug. 14 indictment of former President Donald Trump for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. But others, including Gov. Brian Kemp, have been conspicuous in their unwillingness to pile on. Kemp, who had previously survived scathing attacks from Trump over his refusal to endorse the former president's false claims about
That's one way to start the week right.
Canadian passport holders soon will no longer be able to obtain visas upon arrival in Egypt — a new rule that could mean additional headaches for thousands of travellers.As of Sunday, Canadians travelling to Egypt will have to visit Egypt's embassy or a consulate in Canada to apply for a visa before they leave the country, according to Global Affairs Canada's travel page for Egypt.Previously, travellers could get their visas upon arrival at the airport in Cairo, or obtain an e-visa before depart
Governor Ron DeSantis has refused up to $350 million (£275 million) in funding for Florida from Joe Biden’s flagship climate legislation, prompting fury from lawmakers in his state.
Cohen credits Dame Deborah James for spreading awareness of the disease.
The former Trump attorney and co-defendant had insisted he had "lots of evidence of fraud."
Kelly Osbourne welcomed her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson at the end of 2022
Blanket and Prince attended the 10th anniversary of 'Michael Jackson ONE' in Las Vegas on Tuesday
The British talent owns (and often models) her swim line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach
"It was like 'click' — that was it. I understand this character now," said Whedon, who contributed to the 1994 action flick's screenplay