NJ Dad-to-Be Given Surprise Baby Shower by Colleagues

A New Jersey father-to-be froze on the spot on June 30 as the door of his workplace breakroom opened to reveal his colleagues had organized a surprise baby shower.

Video by Benicia Sanchez shows the staff exclaiming, “Surprise!” as their colleague, Gabriel Nuez, walks through the door to a room full of cakes and balloons.

The sweet gesture was shared online by Nuez’s partner, Adriana Rodriguez, who thanked the staff for their kindness, and told Storyful that they were “appreciating dads as well”.

The couple are expecting a daughter. Credit: Adriana Rodriguez via Storyful